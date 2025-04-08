‘Bazooka’ is one of the most anticipated releases for Mammootty fans and film lovers alike. The trailer, which dropped recently, was met with enthusiastic reviews, further raising expectations for the action thriller. As the film gears up for its theatrical release on April 10, advance booking updates have started rolling in — and the numbers are promising.

As per the latest figures, ‘Bazooka’ has already amassed Rs 33 lakh in advance ticket sales from Kerala alone. With bookings yet to open in major multiplex chains like PVR, industry watchers expect the collection to climb significantly in the days ahead. Meanwhile, the overseas market has contributed Rs 44 lakh to the film’s pre-release earnings, bringing the global advance booking total to nearly Rs 1 crore. This points to a solid box office opening for the film.

With a few more days to go, trade analysts predict ‘Bazooka’ is likely to record a strong day-one collection, bolstered by its star power and growing buzz.

Alongside Mammootty, the film stars acclaimed Tamil director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in a crucial role. He plays Benjamin Joshua in the film. The ensemble cast also includes Siddharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakkim Shajahan, Bhama Arun, Divya Pillai, and Spadikam George.