Kalidas Jayaram recently shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his mother, Parvathy Jayaram, on social media. He posted an adorable throwback photo from his childhood, where baby Kalidas is seen in his mother’s arms. The caption read, 'Happy birthday Amma'.

Parvathy responded to the post with a sweet comment: “My heart.” Actor Jayaram, too, wished Parvathy through his social media, making the occasion all the more special for fans of the star couple.

On the personal front, Kalidas tied the knot with model Tarini Kalingarayar in a traditional ceremony at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in December 2024. He was last seen in ‘Raayan’, starring alongside Dhanush, where he played the role of Dhanush’s younger brother.