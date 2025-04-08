Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is expected to leave for Singapore to visit his eight-year-old son Mark who was reportedly injured in a fire accident at his school. The fire, according to IANS, broke out at Mark's school on Tuesday morning. Unconfirmed reports claimed that the eight-year-old, who is studying in a school in Singapore, sustained minor injuries in the fire accident and also experienced breathing issues due to smoke inhalation.

Sources, according to IANS, said that the young boy was receiving treatment at a hospital for the injuries and also claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene. As per reports, a total of 19 people were injured in the incident, including 15 students, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

IANS quoted the rescue personnel of a local media in Singapore as saying that they found the fire on the second and third floors of the building when they arrived. Bystanders and construction workers who were working nearby are believed to have helped in the rescue efforts of the children, who were caught in the fire. The reports claimed that the police and rescue personnel evacuated around 80 people in the nearby areas as a precautionary measure. It is unclear as to what caused the fire and authorities are looking into the cause of the incident.