If you found yourself thinking about Adolescence long after the credits rolled, you’re definitely not alone. It’s raw, honest, and quietly powerful. If you’re in the mood for something with a similar vibe, stories that feel real, emotional, and a little bit messy, here are a few titles that are worth checking out.

The Social Dilemma

Director: Jeff Orlowski

Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Kara Hayward, Tristan Harris, Vincent Kartheiser

This hybrid docu-drama digs deep into how social media manipulates the minds of young users. It mixes expert interviews with dramatized scenes that follow a teenager caught in the web of algorithm-driven apps, showing just how quickly identity and confidence can crumble in the digital age. Much like 'Adolescence', it explores the confusion, vulnerability, and emotional fallout that comes with trying to grow up in an online-first world.

13 Reasons Why

Creator: Brian Yorkey

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro

If you were drawn to the emotional complexity of Adolescence, this series might hit home. It follows the aftermath of a high schooler’s suicide, told through the tapes she leaves behind. Each episode unpacks layers of trauma—bullying, sexual assault, depression—and how silence and misunderstanding can isolate teens even when they’re surrounded by people. It's raw, heavy, and often controversial, but it doesn’t shy away from the messy truths of teen life.

A Girl Like Her

Director: Amy S. Weber

Cast: Lexi Ainsworth, Hunter King, Jimmy Bennett

Unlike traditional teen dramas, this one is presented as a found-footage documentary. It follows a high school student who attempts suicide due to relentless bullying, and the story builds through hidden camera clips and school interviews. What sets it apart is how it humanises both the bullied and the bully, offering a nuanced look at what drives teenage cruelty and silence.