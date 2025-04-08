A video of actor Shine Tom Chacko crowning the winner of the Mr Miss Kidz Kerala Grand Icon pageant is doing the rounds on social media. Shine, who was invited to crown the winner, had a brief unexpected moment when the crown slipped off the young woman’s head and rolled to the floor during the trophy presentation.

Without missing a beat, Shine swiftly jumped down, retrieved the crown, and gently placed it back on the winner’s head. The spontaneous gesture won hearts, with many praising his grounded and unbothered response to the minor mishap.

The video quickly went viral, drawing a flood of humorous and affectionate comments. Some users joked, “This is exactly what happens wherever Shine goes to an event,” pointing to his knack for unfiltered, memorable moments.

Dressed in a cap, a kavi mundu, and a black-and-white patterned shirt, Shine made a striking appearance at the event. Actresses Honey Rose and Prayaga Martin were also present.

Known for his candid remarks and offbeat charm, Shine Tom Chacko often grabs headlines for his unfiltered personality, whether on stage or in interviews. The comments under the viral video reflect just that, with a mix of light-hearted teasing and genuine support for the actor.