Actor Manikuttan has responded to online trolls who mocked the limited screen time he had in the film 'Empuraan'. Sharing a troll video that poked fun at his character, Manikuttan wrote that if he could come this far despite ridicule and criticism, he’s confident he can continue moving forward.

“I take pride in being part of such a massive Malayalam blockbuster,” he wrote. “Surviving in cinema comes from an intense passion, and every role I get is the result of wholehearted dedication to that dream. I’ve never claimed to be a great actor—like I’ve always said, I’m still learning, growing, and exploring the craft as an artist.”

He acknowledged the mockery and marginalisation he has faced along the way. “If I’ve made it this far despite all that, I believe I can go even further. The filmmakers and audiences who continue to include me in their cinema are my strength. That faith is what fuels me,” he added.

Manikuttan ended his post with a Malayalam saying that loosely translates to: “A man scorched by fire won’t wilt in the sun.”

The troll video, which featured his character poster from 'Empuraan', sarcastically questioned when those expressions were used in the film, adding, “Weren’t you just running around the whole time?”

Despite the dig, Manikuttan’s graceful response struck a chord with many fans. Several came out in support, praising his performance and reminding him that screen time doesn’t define impact.

“Manikuttan did really well in 'Empuraan'. Let the haters troll—his screen time may have been short, but he made an impact,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “These days, getting trolled just means people noticed you. It’s a sign that the performance reached people. No one becomes a star overnight, and those who did rarely lasted. We’ll always remember your role in 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. As for trolls, just see them for what they are—harmless noise. Even someone as talented as Lalettan gets trolled.”