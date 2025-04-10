Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has officially begun shooting for his upcoming film, 'Nobody', alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hakim Shajahan. The shoot commenced with a formal pooja and switch-on ceremony held at Wellington Island, Ernakulam.

Directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer and scripted by Sameer Abdul, 'Nobody' promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances. The film is jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C.V. Sarathi under the prestigious banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.

Adding further depth to the film’s atmosphere is the music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his intense compositions in 'Animal'. With a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera, 'Nobody' is shaping up to be a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Earlier this month, Prithviraj’s directorial venture 'L2: Empuraan' found itself in the middle of controversy over its depiction of certain real-life events. Despite the noise, the film continues to remain one of the most awaited titles of the year.

In March, the actor opened up about the challenges of directing while also acting in the same film. Speaking about 'L2: Empuraan', he said, “I’ve never really found it to be very challenging. The toughest part is having to stay in costume and makeup while directing, which I don’t usually enjoy. But beyond that, it’s all part of one giant process.”

Juggling between actor and director roles is no easy feat, but Prithviraj has managed it with remarkable ease. His ability to seamlessly switch between these responsibilities only adds to the growing anticipation around 'L2: Empuraan'. With a unique vision that straddles both sides of the camera, Prithviraj continues to push boundaries and elevate Malayalam cinema to greater heights.