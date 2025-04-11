There is no scope for debate that Mohanlal is one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry. His name would easily feature in the list of the top five actors in the country. However, in cinema, an actor’s market value often weighs as much as their acting prowess. More than Kamal Haasan’s acting chops, it was Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life swag that drew business and made him the superstar of Tamil cinema. Similarly, Vijay surpassed his contemporaries like Suriya and Vikram by becoming the highest-paid actor, largely due to his box office appeal.

This contrast between talent and star power exists across all film industries in India. Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun, though not often hailed as method actors, continue to reign over Telugu cinema. In Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s star value outshines Aamir Khan, despite the latter being widely acknowledged as a better actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this landscape, Mohanlal stands out as a rare combination — an exceptional performer with undeniable superstardom. His charm and vast talent have allowed him to seamlessly transition between genres, from humour and action to drama and sentiment, adding his signature touch to every role.

The Lal magic

Over the years, Mohanlal has nurtured his popularity by portraying a wide variety of endearing characters. While most big actors tend to bring their own flair to roles crafted by writers and directors, Lal takes it a notch further — adding layers that make the character unforgettable for audiences. Some call it the "Lal Magic."

Even when some of his films failed at the box office, Mohanlal’s image remained unscathed. His enduring popularity comes from the strong character impressions he left through his earlier works — a legacy that keeps audiences coming back for more.

Rising star of the 90s

Mohanlal played a crucial role in redefining commercial Malayalam cinema. Given the size of the state, Malayalam films were at a disadvantage compared to Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi cinema, which had a broader release network and could rake in larger box office collections.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when Tamil movies were being released globally — even in countries like Japan and China — Malayalam films struggled to make their mark, despite often being technically superior. Take, for example, 'Thenmavin Kombathu', which was later remade as 'Muthu' in Tamil. While 'Muthu' became a sensation abroad riding on Tamil nativity and Rajinikanth’s appeal, the original Malayalam version was far more refined in its execution.

A commercial game-changer

Mohanlal’s 'Chithram' (1988) became a landmark film. Made on a modest budget of Rs 44 lakh, it collected Rs 4 crore and ran in theatres for over a year. It proved that massive collections were possible even without dubbing or wide release.

The success streak continued with 'Kilukkam' (1991), made for Rs 66 lakh and grossing Rs 5 crore, followed by 'Manichitrathazhu' (1993), which earned Rs 7 crore. In 1995, 'Spadikam', a mass-entertainer, was made on a budget of Rs 75 lakh and collected Rs 8 crore — showcasing Mohanlal’s commercial star appeal.

Historic 'Narasimham'

The year 2000 marked a historic moment with 'Narasimham' collecting a staggering Rs 22 crore on a Rs 1 crore budget — a twentyfold return! The film was a game-changer, proving that Malayalam films could achieve big numbers, much like their Tamil and Telugu counterparts.

Following this, Dileep’s 'Meesa Madhavan' (2002) earned Rs 15 crore, surprising many as he didn’t have a “superstar” status then. Mohanlal struck again with 'Balettan' in 2003, collecting Rs 14 crore. However, Mammootty broke records in 2004 with 'Sethurama Iyer CBI' grossing Rs 16 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry hits and changing trends

Mammootty’s 'Rajamanikyam' (2005) surpassed 'Narasimham' to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film, raking in over Rs 25 crore. The following year, 'Classmates', with an ensemble cast, collected Rs 24 crore — a testament to good content winning over star power.

In 2007, Mammootty returned with the hit comedy 'Mayavi'. In 2008, the multi-starrer 'Twenty:20', featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and Suresh Gopi, collected Rs 32 crore and was declared an industry hit.

Mammootty’s 'Pazhassi Raja' (2009) followed with Rs 21 crore, and he struck gold again with 'Pokkiri Raja' (2010) collecting Rs 16.5 crore. In 2011, 'Christian Brothers' starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Dileep was a blockbuster, making Rs 28 crore. Dileep’s 'Mayamohini' topped 2012 with Rs 22 crore.

Drishyam and the 100 Crore Dream

Malayalam cinema hit a new milestone in 2013 with 'Drishyam', collecting Rs 75 crore and setting the stage for bigger box office dreams. Though 'Bangalore Days' (2014) made Rs 45 crore and 'Premam' (2015) made Rs 60 crore (with total gross above Rs 75 crore), they proved that genre didn’t matter — only the entertainment quotient did.

'Pulimurugan': Breaking the ceiling

Mohanlal’s 'Pulimurugan' made history as the first Malayalam film to enter the 100 crore club. While some expected this trend to continue, it remained an exception for a while. Dileep’s 'Ramaleela' (2017) collected Rs 55 crore, and Nivin Pauly’s 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' (2018) made Rs 70 crore — with Mohanlal’s cameo as Ithikkara Pakki contributing to the hype.

In 2019, 'Lucifer', directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, became a phenomenon — collecting Rs 127 crore in theatres and crossing Rs 200 crore including OTT and overseas rights.

Recent hits and box office shifts

Kunchacko Boban’s 'Anjaam Pathira' (2020) collected Rs 48 crore. Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Kurup' (2021) grossed Rs 81 crore, while Mammootty’s 'Bheeshma Parvam' (2022) collected Rs 85 crore.

In 2023, Jude Anthany Joseph’s '2018', based on Kerala’s floods, collected Rs 176 crore, becoming a record-breaking industry hit. Then came 'Manjummel Boys' (2024), with no A-list stars and not even a female lead — yet it grossed Rs 242 crore globally, thanks to its gripping narrative.

2025 – A magical year

2025 turned out to be a magical year for Malayalam cinema. Films rich in content and quality were both critically and commercially successful.

'Empuraan', the much-anticipated prequel to 'Lucifer', took the box office by storm. Directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, it earned Rs 250 crore in just ten days — overtaking the record set by 'Manjummel Boys'.

Despite controversies, 'Empuraan' injected fresh energy and confidence into the industry. Where once we admired the global success of Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu cinema from afar, today Malayalam films are making their mark internationally.

'Manjummel Boys', made on a modest budget, earned nearly 12 times its cost. 'Empuraan', though mounted on a massive scale, justified every penny with its global success.

A star like no other

For most actors, a Rs 100 crore hit is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. For Mohanlal, it’s a pattern — one he’s repeated across 25 years. From 'Narasimham' in 2000 to 'Empuraan' in 2025, his star continues to shine brighter with time.