Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' has collected Rs 32.2 crore at the domestic box office (gross), just three days after the film hit theatres. According to PTI, the political action thriller earned Rs 11.6 crore at the box office on its first day. It collected Rs 8.5 crore on the second day, while the collection on the third day stood at Rs 12.1 crore.

The film, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher and is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The production banner shared the box office collection on its official X handle. "The power of MASS CINEMA. JAAT collects 32.2 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC in 3 days. Book your tickets for JAAT now," read the caption. Prior to the film's release, Sunny Deol had urged people to simply enjoy the film instead of labelling it as a religious movie.

"People get sensitive when you talk about (labelling films). We should not be talking about all these things. At the end of the day, we love everyone and we are loved by everyone, we represent the whole country. So it is not like we are trying to uplift or downgrade anybody. There is nothing like that," Deol had told reporters in Delhi.