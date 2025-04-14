Prithviraj, who helmed the recent Malayalam blockbuster 'Empuraan', is all set to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor in his next Bollywood film. The actor had made his Hindi film debut with Aiyaa in 2012 and has appeared in a few films in Bollywood since then.

The Prithviraj and Kareena Kapoor-starrer has been titled 'Daayra' and will be directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for her critically-acclaimed films 'Raazi' and 'Talwar'. Meghna will be associating with Junglee Pictures for the project. The socially-relevant crime drama will apparently discuss the contradicting nature of crime, punishment, and justice. Kareena who has completed 25 glorious years in Bollywood, released a statement regarding the project.

“I am excited to do a film with Meghna Gulzar. The opportunity to share screen space with Prithviraj was another factor that attracted me to this project. The theme of this movie is really inspiring. I assure the audience that Daayra would be an amazing cinematic experience. I am looking forward to work with Meghna, Prithviraj and the team of Junglee Pictures,” Kareena noted.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj said that he was certain that he would do this movie as soon as he heard the script. He added that he was drawn to the character and the challenging storyline. The actor als noted that his character has multiple layers and the audience would be able to easily connect with him. He expressed his excitement for associating with Kareena, Meghna, and a major production house like Junglee Pictures.

“Daayra inspires us to contemplate about the society we live in and the institutions that guide us. It was quite challenging and exciting to create the characters along with my co-writers Seema and Yash. The story gathers pace when actors like Kareena and Prithviraj essay the lead roles. I am always happy and creatively satisfied while cooperating with Junglee Pictures that support stories that needed to be told,” Meghna said, in a statement, released by Junglee Pictures.

Daayra penned jointly by Meghna Gulzar, Seema and Yash is currently in the pre-production stage. Meghna had last helmed the superhit film Sam Bahadur that was released in 2023. Satheesh Eriyalath is the PRO.