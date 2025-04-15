The magic is being rewritten, quite literally. HBO's upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ web series is shaping up to bring the wizarding world to a whole new generation, and now, we finally have a glimpse at who's stepping into some of its most iconic roles.

In a casting reveal that’s been stirring excitement across fandoms, the network announced that Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Paul Whitehouse will be part of the much-awaited reimagining. Frost will bring his signature warmth (and likely a bit of mischief) to the role of Rubeus Hagrid, while McTeer is set to take on Professor Minerva McGonagall with her commanding screen presence.

Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Severus Snape promises a fresh interpretation of one of the series’ most layered characters. Meanwhile, Whitehouse — known for ‘The Fast Show’ and ‘Harry & Paul’ — has been confirmed as the perpetually grumpy caretaker, Argus Filch.

And there’s more magic where that came from. John Lithgow, whose involvement was hinted at earlier this year, has officially been announced as the new Albus Dumbledore.

As for the trio at the centre of it all? Harry, Ron, and Hermione have yet to be cast. HBO’s open call for the lead roles drew more than 30,000 submissions, a sign of just how eager the world is to return to Hogwarts, this time through a new lens.

As the cast begins to take shape, the series is already generating buzz for its bold new take on the wizarding world. With a blend of seasoned performers and yet-to-be-discovered talent, HBO seems intent on crafting a ‘Harry Potter’ that speaks to both nostalgia and new beginnings.