The 48th Kerala Film Critics Awards for 2024 have been announced, with 'Feminichi Fathima', directed by Fasil Muhammed, winning the top honour for Best Film.

Indulakshmi has been named Best Director for her work in 'Appuram'. Tovino Thomas bagged the Best Actor award for his performances in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' and 'Anveshippin Kandethum'.

The Best Actress award will be shared by Nazriya Nazim for 'Sookshmadarshini' and Rima Kallingal for 'Theatre – Myth of Reality'.

Children’s film 'Kalam Standard 5B', directed by Liju Mithran Mathew and featuring Tom Jacob in the lead role, swept three major categories—Best Children’s Film, Best Child Actor, and Best Child Actress.

The Kerala Film Critics Awards continue to stand out as the only film honours in the state, apart from the State Awards, where applications are invited and winners are chosen through a jury process. This year, 80 films were submitted for consideration.

The awards were announced by Dr. George Onakkoor, President of the Association and Jury Chairman, alongside General Secretary Thekkinkad Joseph. The jury also included A. Chandrasekhar, Dr. Aravindan Vallachira, and Dr. Jose K. Manuel.

Organisers have confirmed that the awards ceremony will take place soon in Thiruvananthapuram.