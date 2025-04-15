Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-anticipated debut film 'Naadaniyaan', which paired him with Khushi Kapoor, didn’t quite strike the chord it hoped to. The film was met with a wave of criticism; audiences and critics alike pointed out its awkward dialogues and underwhelming performances, making it a disappointing launchpad for the young actor.

Now, veteran actress and Ibrahim’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, has weighed in with her own candid take. In a conversation with Anandabazar Patrika.com on YouTube, Sharmila spoke openly about her grandchildren, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.

“Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job,” she began. “Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

While her remarks on 'Naadaniyaan' were blunt, Sharmila had glowing words for Sara. “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that,” she said.

Despite its glamorous star cast, featuring names like Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary, and backing from Karan Johar’s production house, 'Naadaniyaan' failed to make a strong impression. Released on Netflix in March, the film drew a mixed response on social media, with reactions ranging from lukewarm appreciation to outright criticism.