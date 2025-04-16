The Kerala Film Chamber has come out in support of actor Vincy who alleged that her co-star had misbehaved with her during the film shoot. Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyattu said they will initiate steps to expel the actor from the industry owing to his drug abuse history. Though he refused to name the actor, Saji said the person has been involved in drug cases before and strict action would be taken against him.

The general secretary also revealed that the actor was not a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. Vincy who has played several prominent roles in Malayalam cinema had recently stated that she would not act with artists who use drugs in the film industry. The actor, on Monday, clarified that she had reasons to make the statement and said that the lead star of a Malayalam movie had misbehaved with her during the shoot of a film. He also made statements that made both and her co-star uncomfortable.

Many people have come out in support of actor Vincy. In the last 24 hours, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and actor Shruthi Rajanikanth applauded the actor for confidently stating that she could live without cinema, though she is passionate about it.