Actor-model Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan welcomed a baby boy recently. The couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news with a heartfelt post revealing the name of their baby boy: Fatehsinh Khan. The ‘Chak De’! India actress wrote, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

The family portrait in the post captures Zaheer gently holding their newborn son in his lap, while Sagarika lovingly embraces him from behind. Another sweet photo offers a close-up glimpse of their baby boy’s tiny hand.

Several friends and celebrities shared their love and heartfelt wishes under the post. Anushka dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Genelia commented on the post, “Congratulations you guys So happy for you.” Actress Diana Penty wrote, “Congratulations, you guys!!!.” Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Congratulations what happy happy news.” Neeru Bajwa congratulated the couple, saying, “Sooooo happy for you congrats ! God bless.”

Huma Qureshi sent her love and congratulations by dropping heart emojis in the comments. Suniel Shetty, Angad Bedi, Sara Tendulkar also extended their congratulations to the couple, joining others in celebrating the arrival of their baby boy.

Yuvraj reposted their family photo and captioned it, “Some joys are written in the stars Welcome to the world, Fatehsinh Khan to the most amazing parents - Zak and Sagu Your arrival has filled our hearts in ways words never could. The wait was worth every heartbeat. Here’s to new beginnings and the kind of love that only grows with time Welcome to sleepless nights @zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge.”

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony. Professionally, Sagarika made her acting debut in Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Chak De! India” in 2007.