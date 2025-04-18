The 54th Kerala State Film Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, with winners like Urvashi, Prithviraj, and Blessy attending the event to receive their honours. But stealing the spotlight online was a heartwarming photo of editor-actor Sangeeth Prathap that quickly went viral after the event.

Sangeeth, who bagged the award for Best Editor, was photographed fast asleep while hugging his award sculpture, a candid moment captured and shared by director Dinoy Paulose. Dinoy playfully captioned the image, “After Messi and Rohit Sharma, it’s our boy!” The photo was also shared by actress Anna Ben on her social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sangeeth received the award for his work in the film ‘Little Miss Rawther’. The state award jury praised him for effectively using editing as a narrative tool to push the story forward. The recognition comes with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a sculpture, and a citation.