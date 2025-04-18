While receiving the Best Actress award at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, actor Urvashi took a moment to share a cherished memory from her early career. She recalled the year 1989, when she won her very first State Award for her performances in the movies 'Mazhavilkavadi' and 'Varthamanakalam.'

That might have been the first time in the history of the Kerala State Film Awards that a non-lead character won it, she said. “I played a character in Mazhavilkavadi that appeared in only five or six scenes. It wasn’t even the central role. But that film too was considered for the award. I received the honour for my performances in both 'Mazhavilkavadi' and 'Varthamanakalam',” Urvashi said.

She went on to reflect on how the film, despite being categorised by some as a 'third-rate commercial flick', brought her critical acclaim at a time when mainstream success and state recognition rarely crossed paths. “The directors who were into classic cinema at the time used to say I was wasting my talent in such films. But winning an award for a movie that was so popular was completely unprecedented. I didn’t realise the value of it back then. But today, standing here, I’m full of gratitude.”

Urvashi reserved special thanks for filmmaker Christo Tomy, who directed 'Ullozhukku,' the film that earned her the latest accolade. “Christo was the confidence behind this movie. It was him who truly deserves this award,” she said. She also extended gratitude to her co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu. "I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Parvathy Thiruvothu, whom I love like a younger sister. She co-acted with me in this movie and supported me throughout," Urvashi said.

'Ullozhukku,' written and directed by Christo Tomy, featured Urvashi and Parvathy in powerful central roles and has been widely praised for its emotional depth and strong performances. This win also marked Urvashi’s sixth Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress.