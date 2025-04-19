The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s action spectacle ‘Retro’, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, released the trailer on Friday at a grand event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The launch was attended by fans and film enthusiasts, adding to the celebratory mood surrounding the film.

The high-octane trailer has been edited by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, a detail that has generated additional buzz. Sharing the trailer on social media, Karthik Subbaraj thanked Puthren with a caption that read, ‘Thank you My Dear Friend.’

The much-awaited trailer begins with Sujith Shankar’s character welcoming Suriya and his entourage, saying, ‘Welcome. In ten minutes, a deer biryani will be ready. Until then, put on a show.’ Suriya then turns to Jayaram beside him and asks, ‘Shall we begin the show?’ Jayaram simply nods and replies, ‘Yes.’

The trailer introduces the film’s villains, one of whom declares, ‘The high we get from war is ecstatic. How can we accept it if suddenly someone speaks of peace, democracy, and asks you to give up everything, stay at home, eat, and sleep?’

It builds on the premise shown in the teaser released earlier. In that teaser, Suriya’s character, Paari, had promised to give up violence for Pooja Hegde’s character. However, the trailer reveals that he goes back on his word. The result? A painful split between the two.

The breakup transforms Pooja’s character into a calm, almost Buddha-like figure, while Paari descends into a darker version of himself. In an emotional moment, she tells him, ‘You have made me cry a lot.’

As the action ramps up, Paari’s battles intensify, and those around him begin to fear his next move. His punchline, ‘Thattunen pollundhuduchi (I struck and it shattered),’ echoes through a string of adrenaline-fuelled fight scenes.

The trailer concludes with Joju George’s character delivering a dramatic line: ‘Dear son, daddy’s coming.’

The trailer doesn’t shy away from a few revealing moments. It confirms that Jayaram plays a comedic character who believes laughter is a cure. It also hints at Joju George playing Suriya’s father, adding an emotional layer to the story.

Overall, ‘Retro’ seems to chronicle the journey of a man who, after losing the love of his life, takes on a formidable group of seasoned criminals. With music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film is slated for release on May 1.