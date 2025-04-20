The second look of the much-anticipated film 'Kalamkaval', directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, has been unveiled. The poster features a striking close-up of megastar Mammootty’s face, bearing a menacing expression. The image is accompanied by the cryptic caption: "Some faces raise questions… not answers...".

Produced under the Mammootty Company banner, 'Kalamkaval' will be distributed across Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. The screenplay is jointly written by Jishnu Sreekumar and Jithin K. Jose

This marks Jithin K. Jose’s directorial debut, after gaining recognition as the writer of the superhit film 'Kurup', which starred Dulquer Salmaan. 'Kalamkaval' is also the seventh project produced under the Mammootty Company banner.

Joining Mammootty in a prominent role is Vinayakan, who plays the co-lead. The film’s first look was released on the anniversary of 'Bramayugam'. Given the impact of Mammootty’s portrayal of Kodumon Potti in that film, fans are already speculating that his character in 'Kalamkaval' might be yet another iconic addition to his legendary career.