Sreekant Kandragula, the producer of the movie 'Soothravakyam' claimed that actors Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Aloshious were not cooperating with the promotions of the movie. He stated that both the actors haven’t shared the poster of the movie that was released as an Easter special, on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, Sreekant claimed that Vincy told him that she had shared the problems that she faced on the sets of 'Soothravakyam' among some of the crew members. However, he added that he didn’t know to whom Vincy had shared her problems.

‘I had contacted Vincy after the press meet addressing the present controversy. She told me that some of the crew members were aware of her problems with Shine. But, no one has complained to me directly. You can ask this to Vincy after the IC meeting. I am not involved in this controversy. I don’t know what happened on the sets. But, this has badly affected my movie. I decided to produce a movie here as I admire the filmmaking in Malayalam. Although I wished to produce many films, I am facing many challenges even in my first movie. I haven’t slept for days. I am going through severe stress,’ said Sreekant.

The producer noted that he hoped the issue would be solved outside and not affect his movie. He, however, confessed that the controversy had indeed affected the prospects of the film. He accused both Vincy and Shine of not cooperating with the promotion of the movie. The crew had recently released a poster as an Easter special. Sreekant claimed that Vincy and Shine didn’t share the poster and they weren’t promoting the movie. He added that not even one hundred people have seen the poster on social media. The producer also claimed that both the actors weren’t collaborating with new posters. He even offered to discuss the issue directly with the actors by visiting their homes.

‘’The issue has affected my movie. Many people call me and say that distributors would refuse to take the movie and the audience wouldn’t come to the theatres. Now, I am fighting for my film. I request the audience to come to the theatre to watch my movie. Distributors and theatres owners should help me release this movie in the theatre. I need the support of producers and actors too. I am grateful to Unni Mukundan for supporting me. Please save Soothravakyam’!

Sreekant who hails from Andhra Pradesh is a noted director, actor and producer in Telugu. He owns Cinema Bandi, a famous production house based in Telugu industry. 'Soothravakyam' directed by Eugine Jose Chirammel is the first production venture of Sreekant Kandragula in Malayalam.