A five-day-old baby girl has been cast as the lead in an upcoming Malayalam film, a rare moment even in cinema. The infant, Rudra, is the daughter of Akhil Yesodharan, executive producer of several films under the Magic Frames banner. She will be playing the title role of ‘Baby Girl’ in director Arun Varma’s next project, following his previous outing 'Garudan'.

The film is being produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, with a screenplay by the acclaimed writing duo Bobby and Sanjay. Nivin Pauly and Lijomol Jose take on the lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble of notable actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming commenced in Thiruvananthapuram, where Rudra’s naming ceremony, or noolukettu, was also held during the production schedule. The event took place at the Kowdiar Lions Club and was made even more special by the presence of the cast and crew.

The name ‘Rudra’, already chosen by the family, was first announced by director Arun Varma. Actors Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, and Abhimanyu Thilakan joined in to welcome the newborn in a heartfelt moment that turned the traditional ritual into a film set celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akhil Yesodharan serves as both the project head and executive producer of the film. With Nivin Pauly and the crew's enthusiastic involvement, Rudra’s naming ceremony became a touching and unforgettable part of the production journey.