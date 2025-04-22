Even as the controversy surrounding the incident continues to simmer, efforts are now underway to resolve the complaint filed by actor Vincy Aloshious against Shine Tom Chacko over alleged misconduct during the shooting of the film 'Soothravakyam.'

At a meeting of the film’s Internal Committee (ICC) held in Kochi on Monday, Shine Tom Chacko tendered an apology to Vincy and assured her that there would be no repeat of such behaviour. It is understood that the decision to settle the matter amicably was also influenced by concerns over the film's future.During the session, the IC heard both parties, together and separately. Vincy, who came to attend the session on her own, returned after agreeing to abide by any decision to be taken by the Committee. Shine appeared for the hearing accompanied by members of his family.

Shine stated during the proceedings that he did not intend to offend and claimed that his actions were part of his usual style of interaction. However, he acknowledged that if his behaviour was deemed inappropriate by Vincy, he was willing to change and offered a formal apology.

The incident, which sparked widespread outrage, has also prompted interventions from both the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors.