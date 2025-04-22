Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal announced on Tuesday that he and his wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta, have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their newborn on a special day, April 22, which also marks their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sharing the joyous news with fans, Vishnu Vishal posted two heartwarming photos on social media: one showing the hands of his wife and newborn daughter held in his, and another capturing a sweet moment of his son visiting his baby sister.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “We are blessed with a BABY GIRL. Aryan is an elder brother now… It’s our 4th wedding anniversary today. On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty. Need all your love and blessings.”

Vishnu Vishal was previously married to Rajini Natraj. The couple welcomed their son Aryan in 2017 and later parted ways in 2018. Vishnu tied the knot with Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021, in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Vishnu Vishal is currently working on his next project titled 'Irandu Vaanam', directed by Ramkumar. The title was officially announced last Saturday. This marks the third collaboration between Vishnu and Ramkumar, who previously delivered hits with 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan'.

The film stars Mamitha Baiju in the female lead, with music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Dinesh K. Babu handles the cinematography, while San Lokesh takes charge of editing. Art direction is by Gopi Anand.

Other key members of the crew include Vicky (stunts), Keerthivasan (costumes), Leelavathi (dance choreography), and Harihara Suthen from Lorven Studios (VFX). Irandu Vaanam is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, with G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth serving as co-producers.