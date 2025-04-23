Veteran vocalist G Venugopal had visited Pahalgam in Kashmir just three days before the terrorist attacks. The singer said that he feels dreadful thinking that the terrorists had opened fire at tourists in the spots where he had trekked a few days ago. In a note posted on his social media handle, Venugopal stated that what happened in Pahalgam was violence of inexplicable nature.

“Oh God! I feel dreadful thinking that Reshmi, Sudheesh, Sandya and myself had trekked on the spots called the ABC Valleys in Pahalgam just three days ago. We even enjoyed a fabulous experience at the Aru Valley that increased our respect towards the common people of Pahalgam. I will talk about it later.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened yesterday was too cruel to put into words. Will Kashmir no longer be Heaven of Tourism? Who or which forces are behind this dastardly act? History has only given pain and misery to the people of Kashmir. It is a land of breathtaking beauty, fertile soil, and beautiful people. However, all you can see is poverty and struggle; and the gun shots that terrorize occasionally,” wrote G Venugopal.