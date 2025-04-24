Actor Nimisha Sajayan’s sister, Neethu Sajayan, recently tied the knot, and it was Nimisha who offered a glimpse into the joyous celebrations through her social media posts. The wedding came as a double dose of happiness for the Sajayan family, following closely on the heels of Nimisha purchasing her new home in Kochi.

Neethu married Karthik Sivasankar, and the photos from their wedding radiated warmth and simplicity. Alongside the images, Nimisha shared a heartfelt caption: “I cried happy tears, but my heart is smiling the most.”

Just days before the wedding, Nimisha hosted a housewarming ceremony for her newly acquired home, which she has lovingly named ‘Janani’. The intimate gathering was attended by close friends and family, including several names from the Malayalam film industry. Anu Sithara, Ganapathi, Chidambaram, P. Rajeev, Shahi Kabir, Sreejith, and Karthik were among those who joined in the celebration.

In the wedding photos, Nimisha is seen dressed in a striking yet simple red silk saree, paired with minimal jewellery, her face glowing with joy. Neethu too embraced an elegant and understated bridal look, lending the ceremony an air of intimacy and heartfelt emotion.