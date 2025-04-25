Renowned cinematographer P.C. Sreeram sparked controversy after mocking the film ‘Empuraan’, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal in the lead role. In a tweet that quickly went viral, Sreeram wrote, “Empuraan on OTT is a comedy.” The remark did not sit well with many, triggering a wave of criticism across social media.

Several users expressed their disappointment, stating that they did not expect such a dismissive comment from a respected figure like Sreeram. Known for his work on major films across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu cinema, the tweet was seen as uncharacteristically harsh. In response to the backlash, Sreeram later deleted the post.

Sreeram’s first Malayalam film as a cinematographer was Mohanlal’s ‘Koodum Thedi’. Over the years, he has been behind the camera for several iconic films including ‘Mouna Raagam’, ‘Geethanjali’, ‘Nayakan’, ‘Amaran’, ‘Thevar Magan’, ‘Alaipayuthey’, ‘Kushi’, ‘Dhaam Dhoom’, ‘OK Kanmani’, ‘Shamitabh’, and ‘Pad Man’.

Meanwhile, ‘Empuraan’ has been receiving widespread criticism and trolling following its OTT release. Some of the backlash appears to stem from the film's political themes, which have sparked debate and dissent among viewers.