As 'Thudarum', directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal, continues to earn glowing reviews, the superstar made a surprise video call to connect with the team and fans. Mohanlal called director Tharun Moorthy shortly after the filmmaker watched the film in theatres. Surrounded by fans, Tharun shared the moment on call, with the crowd eagerly sending their love and wishes to the actor.

The film has been widely praised for both its sensitive making and Mohanlal’s standout performance. In the now-viral video circulating on social media, Tharun can be seen updating Mohanlal about the tremendous response the film is receiving. He also turned the camera toward the excited fans waiting outside the theatre, letting them wave and cheer for the actor.

Interestingly, Mohanlal made the call from the sets of Sathyan Anthikad’s upcoming film 'Hridayapoorvam', which is currently being shot in Pune. The brief interaction between the director and star offered fans a heartwarming glimpse into the celebrations surrounding 'Thudarum'.

Thanks to the strong word of mouth, ticket bookings for the film have seen a major spike. If the current momentum continues, 'Thudarum' is expected to post impressive box office numbers in the days ahead.