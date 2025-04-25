Actor Vijay Sethupathi recently released the trailer of director Anuraj Manohar’s much-anticipated Malayalam action drama, 'Narivetta', which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Sharing the trailer on his official X handle, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Launching #Narivetta Trailer. Best wishes to the entire team of #NarivettaMovie!"

Based on true events, the trailer reveals that Tovino Thomas, director-turned-actor Cheran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu all portray police officers. While Cheran appears to play a senior Tamilian cop, Tovino’s character holds a lower rank. The trailer quickly sets the tone for a story centred around revolution and the pursuit of justice.

It opens with scenes of police arriving to demolish huts they claim were illegally built on forest land. Cheran's character is seen attempting to negotiate with the local tribal community. However, despite the apparent efforts to communicate peacefully, the police are shown using third-degree methods on the tribals.

In one particularly gut-wrenching moment, a tribal man is too terrified to even admit he has been beaten, underscoring the trauma inflicted by the authorities. At one point in the trailer, Cheran warns Tovino’s character, “Don’t try to play the hero.” It soon becomes clear that the central conflict is over land rights, with the tribal community refusing to vacate their ancestral land despite mounting pressure.

The trailer escalates further when Cheran’s character suggests that the well-organized resistance may be backed by Maoist groups, casting suspicion and further tension over the villagers’ protest. The tribals are sternly warned to vacate their homes, but they resolutely refuse, declaring they would rather die than abandon their land.

Another twist unfolds as the trailer shows Tovino’s character being interrogated by fellow officers after a bullet is fired from his own rifle, indicating deeper layers of mystery and internal conflict within the police force itself.

Two powerful phrases used in the trailer encapsulate the film’s core message: “When the system betrays, the revolution begins.”

'Narivetta' is produced by Tippu Shaan and Shiyas Hassan, with a script written by Abin Joseph. The cinematography is handled by Vijay, music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, and editing is by Shameer Muhammed. The film’s art direction is by Bawa, with costume design by Arun Manohar.

Reflecting on the film in an earlier social media post, Tovino Thomas described 'Narivetta' as a political drama. He wrote, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that you enjoy with all your heart in the theatre and that stays with you long after you leave.”

Tovino also shared that his journey with the character was deeply emotional. “I experienced the joy, happiness, crisis, and pain of life along with the character. This is a film I’ve been waiting for with great anticipation in my acting career,” he said.