'Bromance' directed by Arun D Jose and featuring Arjun Ashokan and Mathew Thomas in lead roles has locked its OTT release date. The Malayalam film promises a rollercoaster of emotions, packed with action, drama, laughter, and heartfelt moments of friendship.

Speaking about the digital release, director Arun D Jose said, “I’m truly grateful for the love and responses Bromance has received so far, it’s been overwhelming. At its heart, the film is about friendship, wrapped in layers of drama and suspense, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see audiences connect with that. We set out to offer a fresh take on a simple premise, friends trying to trace the disappearance of one of their own,” he said.

The film follows the story of Binto, who joins forces with his brother’s friends to search for his missing sibling. What begins as a mission to retrace a night gone wrong unravels into a journey filled with unexpected twists and unforgettable memories. Produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Arun D Jose, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P Sebastian, the film boasts a talented cast including Bharat Bopanna, Shyam Mohan, Mahima Nambiar, and Kalabhavan Shajohn amongst others. The movie will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 1.