'Thudarum', directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal, is off to a roaring start. Released yesterday, the film has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response, with reports suggesting that tickets are nearly impossible to find as theatres run houseful.

As fans celebrate the film’s success across social media, the Kerala Police have joined the festivities in their own unique style, with a dash of public awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

A poster previously released by the film’s team, featuring Mohanlal’s character riding a bike, was cleverly edited and shared by the Kerala Police on their official Facebook page. The caption read, 'Let the journey continue after wearing the helmet.’ Accompanying the post was a reminder: ‘Two-wheeler riders must always wear a helmet.’

The comments section lit up with humorous responses from fans. One user wrote, ‘Lalettan should not be left without a helmet — file a case if he doesn’t wear one!’ Another quipped, ‘Helmets are always so itchy, what to do sir?’ One particularly cheeky comment read, ‘If Lalettan wears a helmet, his wig might come off!’

ADVERTISEMENT

The light-hearted campaign has struck a chord online, combining fan enthusiasm with a timely safety message.