Twenty-five years ago, when Urvashi was offered the lead role opposite Kunchacko Boban in Sathyan Anthikad’s 'Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka', her daughter Kunjatta was just three months along in her womb. Though the role of Vinodhini, the panchayat president, was a strong one, Urvashi — a true village soul at heart — declined it half-heartedly at the time.

Now, a quarter-century later, another panchayat story has come knocking at her door. In 'L Jagadamma 7th Class B', audiences will once again experience that unmistakable Urvashi touch. For Urvashi, who has warmed Malayali hearts through countless family films, this project feels even more personal. The story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction are all helmed by her husband, Shivaprasad, who makes his directorial debut with this film.

When asked whether acting under her husband’s direction made it feel like a complete family affair, Urvashi smiled and said, "Once I step onto the shooting set, I am just an artist. I act according to the film’s needs. Just because the director is my husband doesn’t mean I can make any compromises as an actor. The story and screenplay are the result of Siva’s long and careful thought process. Though he had no prior experience in cinema, when he said he wanted to direct, I felt that he made that decision with real confidence."

Even today, fans often refer to Urvashi as Malayalam’s 'Lady Superstar', a title that sits lightly on her shoulders. "The 'Lady Superstar' label is a gift of today’s social media," she said. "We had superstars even back in the day, and it didn’t matter whether they were men or women. If you acted well, people would clap; if not, they would boo. Back then, claps and boos stayed inside the theatres. To me, stardom is simply when a few people recognise you as a good artist."

Her recent role alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu in 'Ullozhukku' also received much acclaim. Speaking about the new generation of actors, Urvashi observed, "Today’s youngsters are advanced in every way. They approach cinema seriously and professionally. Some even attend workshops before acting, practising dialogues in various modulations. Their hard work and focus deserve acknowledgement. Compared to them, I feel like I belong to the 'new generation' myself — because even now, apart from acting when they call 'action,' I don’t know much else."

Reflecting on whether her daughter Kunjatta might follow her into cinema, Urvashi said, "I’m someone who had to quit my studies because of cinema. I was determined that my daughter should not have the same experience. I told her to complete her education, find a good job, and then pursue her interests. Only after standing firmly on her own feet should she even think about cinema. Now she has completed her studies. Let her do as she wishes. Good offers are coming her way — she can listen to the stories and decide. Girls today are very aware of their lives and careers. As a mother, I would only be happy if she steps into films."

With Mohanlal and Shobana recently reuniting onscreen after years in Thudarum, fans naturally wonder if a Mohanlal–Urvashi pairing might happen again. Urvashi responds with characteristic humility, "Cinema is a world of divine will and luck. If someone writes roles suited for Mohanlal and me, if a director approaches us, and if luck favours, it will happen. Ultimately, it’s up to God. Just as an actor stands ready for the director’s call on a film set, in life too, we must stand ready — and God will direct. That’s what I prefer to believe."