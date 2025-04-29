Manju Warrier is an immensely talented artist known for acting prowess and dance skills. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a video from her dance online practice session with Kuchipudi exponent Geetha Padmakumar on World Dance Day. In the video, Manju can be seen messing up with a dance step, though she quickly corrected it and looked at her instructor with a mischievous smile on her face. Manju shared the video with the caption: Still making mistakes and learning from them. The lovely voice: My sweetest bestest teacher (sic)," she wrote.

The actor can be seen practicing from her home. Her teacher Geetha also shared the post on her social media pages. Many people appreciated Manju's childlike attitude to life and her positive outlook where she is willing to showcase her mistakes without pretending everything is perfect.

Manju's video has already garnered 3 lakh views on Instagram alone. Recently, the actor posted some rare family pictures with her brother's wife and child along with their mother. The actor had worn a simple earthy shade and posted pictures of the family celebrating Vishu together.