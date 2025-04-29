Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal have expressed their grief over the passing of veteran filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, who died on April 28 at the age of 73.

Mohanlal, who worked closely with Shaji N Karun in some of Malayalam cinema’s landmark films, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“The one who brought Malayalam cinema to the pinnacle of world cinema, the one whom every Malayali embraced with pride, Shaji N Karun sir has left us,” he wrote.

Mohanlal recalled his collaborations with Shaji N Karun in films like Neram Pularumbol, Panchagni, and Onnamoothal Poojyam Vare, where his roles were brief but significant. Shaji served as the cinematographer for all three films and later directed Vanaprastham, a milestone in Mohanlal’s career.

"A filmmaker who made us truly experience what it means to 'compose poetry with the camera'," Mohanlal said. He also reminisced about walking alongside Shaji on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for Vanaprastham.

Mohanlal’s performance in 'Vanaprastham' earned him both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 1999. The film remains a defining moment for both actor and director.

Mammootty also paid his respects on social media, sharing a photo of Shaji N Karun along with the message, "Heartfelt tributes to dear Shaji."

Mammootty had collaborated with Shaji in 'Kutty Srank', a film that went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2010.

Born in Kollam, Kerala, Shaji N Karun began his career as a cinematographer and made a historic directorial debut with 'Piravi', which won global acclaim, including a special mention at the Cannes Film Festival. Over his career, he directed critically acclaimed films like 'Swaham' and 'Vanaprastham', carving a space for Malayalam cinema on the world stage.

Shaji N Karun was recently honoured with the J.C. Daniel Award, Kerala's highest recognition for contributions to cinema.

His passing marks the end of an era for Malayalam cinema, but his films and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.