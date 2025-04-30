Support is pouring in for celebrated rapper Vedan who was arrested in Kochi for possession of ganja and a leopard tooth pendant. The Hill Palace police on Monday seized 6g of cannabis from Vedan's flat in Tripunithura. The Forest Department also took Vedan into custody for possessing a leopard tooth pendant. Though Vedan has been caught in several controversies over the years, including a Me Too allegation, the rapper also has found support from various corners ever since his arrest on Monday.

Playback singer and composer Shahabaz Aman has voiced out his support for Vedan on social media, highlighting the power of his music. "Vedan needs to be here. Today is the day of the programme in Nishagandhi. There's no time. Need to practice. Will write in detail tomorrow. There is something different to say. Love you all...," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Lali PM also expressed her support for the rapper and stated that he needs to continue making music. "He should have been more responsible, but I don't think the 6g of cannabis defines who he is. The upper-caste landlords who were hurt by his cutting lyrics are those who are celebrating his fall now," she said.

Vedan has been dropped from the state government’s fourth anniversary program scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Idukki. This is likely to cause a hefty monetary loss to the rapper who enjoys widespread popularity.

Controversies

After he got arrested in the ganja case, social media pages are flooded with videos and posts exposing the rapper’s inappropriate behaviour and weird mannerisms. A few days ago, a concert led by Vedan had ended up in brawls. The rapper reportedly stopped the program when a group of audience created problems. However, it is not clear whether Vedan is involved in the brawl. Arguments and fights have erupted amid Vedan’s programs earlier too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vedan and Empuraan

Vedan’s words following the Empuraan controversy had stirred conversations on social media. The rapper had made fun of the ED raids at the offices of Gokulan Gopalan and Prithviraj being served a notice by the Income Tax department on the next day.

“Don’t you understand who I am talking about? Be aware of your social circumstances. You are all college-going students and should be politically aware. Hope remains with you as our ancestors have already committed many blunders. Aren’t you reading the newspaper? Things are getting nasty. You are the only hope,” Vedan had said.

Words backfire

ADVERTISEMENT

Vedan’s words expressing hope for the younger generation have now backfired. The rapper is being relentlessly trolled on various social media pages. Many observe that the singer who have been giving advice to the younger generation has now become a social problem. Meanwhile, others criticise that Vedan’s words and actions do not match. Users have been making fun of the rapper writing, “Entoru prahansanamu Veda (What show off?)”, referring to a popular movie dialogue.

Me Too

Meanwhile, an earlier Me-Too allegation against Vedan too has also surfaced online. Vedan had faced a sexual assault allegation while he was working as part of the ‘From A Native Daughter’ music album by Muhsin Parari. Following the controversy, Muhsin officially announced that he was cancelling all the production activities related the music album. He wrote on social media that the allegations against Vedan were serious and there should be an investigation. The rapper then took to his social media page to issue a public apology.

“Dearest all, I am posting this with utmost sincerity to correct my wrong doings. I feel self – contempt and regret as I look back on the lapses in my conduct toward many women who came to me friendship and trust. I ended up hurting you more by mishandling the issue with the subsequent posts. I deeply regret this and totally accept and submit myself to all your criticisms. With all due sincerity and without an iota of pretence I offer my heartfelt apologies. I am committed to ensuring that I shall not cause such pain and discomfort to any person. I strongly desire to see such positive change in myself,” Vedan had written.