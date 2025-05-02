A note posted by deceased mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi’s son Rahul on his social media page has gone viral on social media. Rahul shared the note while announcing the launch of his new Youtube channel. The youngster expressed his desire to share the highs and lows he experienced in his life following the untimely passing of his father.

“Dear all, I am Rahul Das, I hope some of you know me. In case you do not know me, I am Kollam Sudhi’s son. I wish to let you know about the highs and lows that happened in my life after my beloved father’s demise. I think you should know about my current mental state, my life in Kollam as well as my struggles. ,” Rahul wrote on his social media handle.

Rahul aka Kichu is Kollam Sudhi’s son from his first marriage. He is currently staying at his father's home in Kollam as he is pursuing his studies at an institute there, while Sudhi’s second wife Renu and their son Rithul are at their house in Kottayam. Rahul concluded the post by saying he will give more details about his life in his upcoming videos.

In an interview with an online entertainment channel, Rahul had spoken about his life with his father and stated that he shared a good relationship with Renu. He said his father would often take him to stage programmes, and he had also taken an interest to mimicry though he has not pursued it seriously. He added that he missed his father but Renu was a good mother to him too.