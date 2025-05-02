Meenakshi Dileep and Namitha Pramod made director Nadirshah’s daughter Khadeeja’s birthday a memorable affair. The celebration turned into a lively gathering, and photos and videos from the event have since gone viral across social media platforms.

It wasn’t just Meenakshi and Namitha who attended the celebration, actors Saniya Iyappan and Aparna Thomas were also present, adding to the star-studded charm of the evening.

One of the highlights of the event was when Khadeeja took to the stage to perform a beautiful song. In a touching moment captured on video, Khadeeja was seen looking at Meenakshi mid-performance. The moment Meenakshi smiled back, Khadeeja paused her singing, visibly moved. Namitha, standing nearby, managed to record the entire emotional exchange.

Meenakshi looked radiant in a peach-colored gown. Her simple look, with minimal makeup, made her effortlessly elegant and the centre of attention throughout the night.

Meenakshi, Namitha, and Khadeeja have shared a close friendship since childhood. Whether it’s major family events or festive occasions, the trio is often seen coming together to celebrate life’s special moments.