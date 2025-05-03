The success trailer of ‘Thudarum’, the Mohanlal–Tharun Moorthy film that’s smashing box office records, has been released. Featuring a gripping montage of high-intensity scenes, the trailer has quickly gone viral. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club on its sixth day. Following ‘Empuraan’, ‘Thudarum’ becomes yet another Mohanlal film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Fans claim this achievement makes Mohanlal the first South Indian actor to have two consecutive films enter the Rs 100 crore club within just a few months. After ‘Pulimurugan’, ‘Lucifer’, and ‘Empuraan’, ‘Thudarum’ is now the fourth Mohanlal movie to hit this milestone. The film is racing toward becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, having collected Rs 69 crore worldwide within just three days.

The response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive not just in Kerala, but also overseas. International collections have reached Rs 41 crore, with another Rs 7 crore from the rest of India. ‘Thudarum’ also marks a significant milestone in Mohanlal’s career—it is his 360th film. Shobana stars opposite him, reuniting with Mohanlal on screen after 15 years. The film is produced by M. Renjith under the Rajaputra Visual Media banner.

In ‘Thudarum’, Mohanlal plays Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver, a hardworking man with a wife and children, devoted to his family. He is portrayed as a beloved community figure, cherished for his friendships and compassionate heart. The film explores his life through a mix of warmth, subtle humour, and emotional moments.