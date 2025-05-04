Gigi Hadid has officially gone Instagram public with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. The supermodel recently posted a series of photos from her 30th birthday celebration, and among them was a sweet snapshot of her kissing Cooper, her partner of one year. In the image, Hadid and the 50-year-old actor are seen sharing a kiss in front of her massive, three-tier chocolate birthday cake, as reported by 'People' magazine.

Hadid, dressed in a white top with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, can be seen cupping Cooper's face as they kissed. She captioned the post, 'I feel so lucky to be 30. I feel so lucky for every high and low — for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!'

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, 'So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade.'

According to 'People', Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 after being seen dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village. Since then, the couple appears to have grown steadily closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Hadid opened up about her relationship with the 'Maestro' actor in an interview with Vogue. She described their bond as a 'very romantic and happy dynamic', though she acknowledged that fame does bring its own set of challenges.

'To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky,' she said. Hadid also shared, 'I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.'

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, a source told 'People' that while an engagement 'would be a big step' for the couple, they’re content with their current relationship. The source noted that they spend time with each other’s families — and even their kids — and added, 'Neither are looking to rush anything, but that's not to say they're not very happy together. Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley.'

Also in January, another insider confirmed that both of their children have met and even 'spend time together'. Cooper shares his 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with model Irina Shayk. They began dating in 2015 and separated in 2019. Hadid, on the other hand, co-parents her 4-year-old daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik. Their relationship ended in October 2021 after nearly six years together.