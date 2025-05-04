The teaser for 'KanKhajura' is out, and it doesn’t shout for attention, instead, it lingers. Set against the still, humid backdrop of Goa, the upcoming Hindi thriller leans into an atmosphere that’s more unsettling than overtly dramatic.

The series stars Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. At the centre of it are two estranged brothers who find themselves pulled back into the shadows of a shared past that refuses to stay buried. The show is adapted from the Israeli series Magpie and is directed by Chandan Arora, with Ajay Rai producing.

Rather than laying out the plot, the teaser sets a mood, one where guilt simmers quietly, silences stretch a little too long, and memory feels like something you can’t quite trust. It hints at a story that isn’t about action as much as it is about emotional weight and unspoken history.

'KanKhajura' is reimagined for India by creators Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden. It’s produced by Donna and Shula Productions, under license from yes Studios.

The series will be streaming soon on SonyLIV.