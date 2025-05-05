Aamir Khan is set to return with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a spiritual follow-up to his beloved 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par'. His production house recently revealed the film’s first-look poster, which hints at him playing a basketball coach.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20 and is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. With 'Sitaare Zameen Par', Prasanna and Khan appear to be teaming up for another emotionally resonant story, this time set against the backdrop of sports and youth mentorship.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The soundtrack is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, promising a blend of heartfelt drama and inspiration.