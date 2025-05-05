A pirated copy of the film 'Thudarum' was found being screened on a tourist bus during a group trip from Malappuram to Vagamon. Video footage of the incident was sent to actor Binu Pappu’s Facebook page by a student who was on the bus.

Producer M Renjith has confirmed that legal action will be taken against those responsible for the unauthorised screening.

Meanwhile, 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, has entered the Rs 100 crore club on its sixth day at the box office. This is Mohanlal’s second film after 'Empuraan' to cross the Rs 100 crore mark this year.

The film marks Mohanlal’s 360th career project and features Shobana in the lead role.