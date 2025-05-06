Actor Muthumani Somasundaram who is also a lawyer by profession has added one more feather in her cap. The actor, who was last seen in the Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Get Set Baby' recently earned her doctoral degree from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). Her thesis titled ‘Relevance of the Copyright Law, 1957 in protecting the interests of directors and writers in Indian Cinema’, focuses on copyright laws in movies. She did her research under the guidance of Dr. Kavitha Chalakkal.

The actor completed her research study at the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies in CUSAT. Muthumani who resides in Ernakulam is married to noted screenwriter and filmmaker P R Arun. Muthumani made her silver screen debut through Mohanlal-starrer 'Rasathantram' released in 2006. She has acted in a handful of superhit movies including 'Vinodayatra,' 'Kadal Kadannu Oru Mathukutty,' 'How Old Are You?,' 'Oru Indian Pranaya Katha,' 'Lukka Chuppi,' 'Innathe Chintavishayam' and 'Annayum Rasoolum.'