Actor Kiara Advani was a picture of poise at the Met Gala, which is underway at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The actor who is expecting her child with actor husband Sidharth debuted her baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta. While everyone appreciated her looks, some were quick to compare her attire with Aishwarya Rai's Cannes outfit from 2024.

The comparison began after the actor shared a string of pictures dressed in Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’. She wore a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts with a dramatic white cape. Aishwarya had also worn a black and gold-coloured gown with a cape by Falguni Shane Peacock, at the Cannes. The hairstyles also looked quite the same. While Kiara opted for a white and black cape, Aishwarya's long cape was designed with 3D floral embellishments.

An Aishwarya Rai Fan page wrote: "Happy to see that her this look from Cannes last is getting recreated by Kiara Advani at MetGala ." However, beside the fashion, Kiara's gown had a deeper meaning. The designer Gaurav, who had previously dressed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for her Paris Fashion Week debut, broke down the outfit and mentioned that the outfit worn by the actress had a deeper meaning.

“Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’ at her debut Met Gala. A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy — those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality,” Gupta wrote on Instagram.

He added: On the pregnant Kiara Advani, the look takes on deeper meaning; representing how identity is inherited and reimagined through generations. At its core, a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. She is enveloped in a dramatic white cape echoing André Leon Talley’s 2010 Met Gala look, the piece is both armour and offering.”

The designer has a long list of celebrities, who have sported his creations including names such as Beyonce, Shakira, Jenna Ortega, Jr Ntr. Bebe Rexha, Sharon Stone, Jeena Ortega, Sharon Stone, Ashanti, Luis Fonsi, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Angela Bassett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.