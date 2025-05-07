Veteran actor Janardhanan who has acted in over 700 films has claimed that the Malayalam industry has been ruined due to the involvement of some NRI investors. The actor was speaking at the 96th birthday celebrations of yesteryear producer, director, and actor Ramachandra Sreenivasa Prabhu aka RS Prabhu. According to Janardhanan, it was easy to become an actor in Malayalam cinema in present times.

He also claimed that a few NRI investors had ruined the industry, which had only 10 or 12 producers.

“The most amazing quality about him (RS Prabhu) is that he doesn’t drink, cheat, or womanise like others in the movie. He does not owe money to anyone; he was honest in his dealings and openly told actors what he could pay. I have experienced this kind of dealings for over 20 years at Madras. After that, a bunch of NRI investors ruined Malayalam cinema," he said.

He added there were only 10 to 12 producers in Madras during his time. "Their only aim was to make good movies and nothing else. They didn’t have any other businesses. We were used to watching good movies based on successful novels and stories made out of love for cinema. However, now, anyone could act; there is no need for a story. They shoot something and release around 240 movies in a year. Only five or six films will be successful," said Janardhanan.

The actor went on wish long life for director R S Prabhu. "He is a gentle soul, and wears only white clothes just like his personality. I pray to God that Prabhu sir is able to live for so many more years. It has become difficult for me to walk at this age, but Prabhu sir remains healthy because he has followed a great lifestyle,” said Janardhanan.