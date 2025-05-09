Actor Bala has revealed that he received a report confirming a planned attack was carried out against him. According to the actor, even someone he never suspected was involved, motivated purely by money.

Bala stated that while he cannot name anyone, the contents of the report validate everything he had said earlier.

'Hope everyone is doing well. Kokila is filming this video. We haven’t spoken in a while—may everyone stay well, even those who betrayed us,' he began.

'So many cases were filed against me, one after another. But I’m not worried. I had said this a long time ago: this was a coordinated attack, and it was about money.'

'On the third of this month, I saw something that broke me. I never imagined it, but I can’t say the name. They too did it for money. What I said back then was true.'

Bala went on to clarify that his intention is not to target anyone through the report.

'But this report is not meant to point fingers or blame anyone. We earn our money through hard work and sweat, so that we can help others. Taking someone else’s wealth through deceit, that’s a great sin,' he said.