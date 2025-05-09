Dileep's 150th film 'Prince and Family' directed by newbie Binto Stephen is out in theatres. The film written by 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Queen' writer Sharis Mohammed has its moments, blending humour and emotions, while addressing a socially relevant theme. The film follows a fashion designer named Prince (Dileep) who is the oldest in the family of three sons but is not yet married. Siddique and Bindu Panicker play Dileep's parents, while Dhyan Sreenivasan and Josekutty Jacob play his brothers. Manju Pillai and Johny Antony also play prominent roles in the movie.

As the film hit theatres, here's a look at what X users are saying about the film. One person called Dileep's performance one of the finest in recent years. "A feel good comedy family movie!! Good first half & emotional second half. All humour worked very well, especially the interval sequence. One of Dileep ettan's finest recent performances. Manju chechi performance superb (sic)," the reviewer wrote.

Another person also spoke highly of the emotional and light-hearted scenes in the movie, recommending it for family audiences. "Prince and Family is a perfect choice for families..Superb family entertainer backed by strong performance by Dileep. Rest cast shines well..A solid debut for Binto Stephen & Sanal Dev. Technically super.. High Claps for Comedies & Emotional scenes (sic)," the review read.

One person praised debutant Binto's direction. "A satisfying Dileep movie after a long time with a packed audience! First half was fun-filled. In second half, emotional scenes hit hard and connected well. Dileep shines as usual, others did great too. Great music by SanalDev and impressive direction by BintoStephen. Go for it," wrote the reviewer.

Some people praised the technical side and the background music of the film, while maintaining that the writing and pacing in the first half could have been tighter.

However, there were others who pointed out some negatives about the film. One person wrote that the film's first half was decent, while the second half and the climax was poor. "A decent 1st half, weak 2nd half & poor climax. Dileep - Johny Antony scenes worked. Heroine did a gud job. Outdated script. Emotions, situations, dialogues are all in the 90s. Comedies worked, but emotional side seems forced. Families may enjoy it (sic).