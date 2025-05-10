The much-anticipated Jayasurya starrer 'Aadu 3' has officially gone on floors. The news was confirmed by producer Vijay Babu, who shared a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony on his social media, captioning it, 'Beginning of a dream'. The event was attended by lead actor Jayasurya, actress Srinda, and producer Listen Stephen, among others.

'Aadu 3' is the second sequel in the popular 'Aadu' franchise, which has become a cult favourite in Kerala thanks to its unique blend of slapstick humour and memorable performances. The original film 'Aadu' and its sequel 'Aadu 2' both featured Jayasurya in the iconic role of Shaji Paappan, a character that has since become one of the most beloved in Malayalam comedy cinema.

Returning to the ensemble cast for 'Aadu 3' are Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Govinda Kurup, Aju Varghese, Indrans, and Vijay Babu. Each actor played an integral role in the earlier films, contributing to their widespread appeal and comic timing.

According to reports, the third instalment will introduce a shift in genre, marking a departure from the purely comedic tone of its predecessors. While details about the new direction are being kept under wraps, the update has already sparked excitement among fans of the franchise.