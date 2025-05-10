In the lead-up to the release of his latest film 'Sarkeet', actor Asif Ali has addressed a narrative that's been circulating on social media, referring to him as 'a man who carved his own path'. While many have used the phrase to praise his journey, the actor himself has a more grounded perspective.

Speaking at a promotional event for 'Sarkeet', Asif Ali stated that such labels, though well-intentioned, don't fully capture the truth behind anyone's success. He emphasised the importance of the people who have supported him throughout his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The phrase 'a man who carved his own path' has no real value. Wherever we are today, it’s because of the people around us—those who love us and support us. From my childhood friends to my parents and teachers, they’ve all played a role in the love and recognition I receive today," he said.

The actor's words resonated with many, highlighting his humility and acknowledgement of those who’ve helped shape his journey.

In a separate moment that captured attention online, director Thamar shared a behind-the-scenes photo just hours before the release of 'Sarkeet'. The image shows Asif Ali asleep on the ground during a break in filming—an unfiltered glimpse into the demanding nature of production and the dedication behind the scenes. The candid photo quickly went viral, drawing admiration for the actor's commitment to his craft.