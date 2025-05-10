The blockbuster 'Thudarum' starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy has beaten Malayalam box office giants 'Aavesham' and 'Goat Life' emerging the fourth-highest grossing Malayalam film of all time. As per Sacnilk, the movie, which hit theatres on April 25, collected a total of Rs 87.25 crore in India alone in 14 days. On Friday, the film collected Rs 3.75 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Aavesham' grossed a total of Rs 85.15 crore in India, while the total worldwide collection was Rs 150 crore. Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj in the lead had clocked Rs 85 crore in India.

'Thudarum' is Tharun Moorthy's third film after 'Operation Jaava' and 'Saudi Velakka'. There was a lot of anticipation for the film, after the makers released the trailer and teasers of the movie. Following its release, people hailed the movie as vintage Mohanlal's perfect comeback. The villain of the movie, CI George, played by celebrated ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, also became an overnight sensation.