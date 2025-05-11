Midhutty, who became a familiar face to audiences through his memorable performance as Kutti in the blockbuster Malayalam film Aavesham, has tied the knot. His bride, Parvathy, and he have been in a long-term relationship, and the wedding marks a new chapter in their journey together.

Before his breakthrough in cinema, Midhutty built a strong presence on social media, particularly through Instagram Reels, where his quirky and humorous content quickly went viral. His knack for comedy and timing won him a loyal following and eventually caught the attention of filmmakers.

It was this online popularity that opened the door to the big screen, leading to his casting in Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Midhutty impressed both audiences and critics with his portrayal of Kutti, a senior college student who initially bullies the three newcomers but eventually evolves as a key character. His performance, full of energy and comic timing, stood out even alongside powerhouse talents like Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu.